    Priyanka to review UP polls results

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 15: The Congress will review on Tuesday its poor performance in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls to understand its shortcomings and chalk out future plans for the politically-crucial state.

    Priyanka Gandhi

    AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will chair the review meeting which will be attended by party's top state leaders.

    The meeting comes two days after Vadra presented her report regarding the party's drubbing in the polls.

    Sources said the meeting will discuss threadbare the performance in each of the seats in UP, where the Congress won only two seats and got a vote share of only 2.33 percent.

    The party will chalk out its future plan and roadmap for Uttar Pradesh where it contested all the seats alone without any alliance.

    This is the first time after many years that the Congress contested of its own.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 14:46 [IST]
    X