  • search
Trending Kamlesh Tiwari Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    "Priyanka Gandhi's phone was hacked"

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 03: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was one of the 121 Indians who was the target of Israeli spyware Pegasus that broke into phones through WhatsApp. The Congress alleged that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among those targeted in a phone hack aimed at snooping on users.

    At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Gandhi had received a message from the Facebook-owned messaging platform informing her that her phone could also have been targeted with the snooping software at the same time that other users in India were notified.

    Priyanka Gandhi
    Priyanka Gandhi

    "I want to tell that Priyanka Gandhi also received a similar message from WhatsApp around the same time," Surjewala said.

    Surjewala was responding to a question about NCP leader Praful Patel and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee receiving messages from the Facebook-owned messaging platform about the security breach.

    This comes after WhatsApp revealed last week that Indian journalists and human rights activists were among roughly 1,400 users globally spied upon by unnamed entities using Israeli spyware, Pegasus. The messaging platform had said it sent special messages to all the affected users stating that it had "reason to believe they were impacted by this attack to directly inform them about what happened".

    Over the past few days, several social activists in India have come forward and said they had received communication from WhatsApp in this regard.

    [Pegasus Spyware row: WhatsApp says it notified India in May]

    Priyanka Gandhi received the message around the same time when WhatsApp was sending similar messages to those whose phones were allegedly hacked, Surjewala said.

    "WhatsApp sent messages to different people whose phones were hacked. One such message was also received from WhatsApp on the telephone (mobile phone) of Priyanka Gandhi," he said.

    "WhatsApp did not say that the phone was hacked in this fashion by an illegal Pegasus software," he said, adding that the nature of the message is already in the public domain.

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi whatsapp

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue