Priyanka Gandhi's children Instagram accounts not hacked: Report

    New Delhi, Dec 22: Initial investigation has shown that (Instagram) the accounts of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's children were not compromised, sources from the Ministry of Electronics & IT informed news agency ANI.

    The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had taken cognizance of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's allegations of 'Govt hacking her Instagram accounts of her children'.

    Priyanka Gandhis children Instagram accounts not hacked: Report

    According to ANI report, Priyanka Gandhi had not filed an official complaint on the Instagram hack and no irregular activities or postings were on the Instagram handles of Priyanka Gandhi's children.

    On Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi made serious allegations against the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying that her children's Instagram accounts have been hacked.

    "Leave phone tapping... Instagram account of my children have also been hacked," Priyanka told reporters when asked about allegations of phone tapping of opposition leaders by the government.
    "Does the government have no other work?" she asked.

    The Congress leader made the allegation two days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of getting his telephones tapped and listening to the recordings of his conversations every evening.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 22:39 [IST]
