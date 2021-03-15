Prioritising vaccine based on profession discriminatory: Centre tells SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 15: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that prioritising judges, lawyers, and other members of the legal fraternity in the vaccine drive will be discriminatory.

Listing anyone for inoculation based on profession was not in the interest of the nation. The Centre was responding to a notice based on a petition that sought such consideration.

"Covid-19 vaccination drive cannot be carried out based on a separate class for lawyers. It is not in the national interest to prioritise vaccination based on profession. That would amount to discrimination," the Centre said in an affidavit.

The PL filed by Arvind Singh said that "the police, security forces, revenue officials, all these people have been given priority. However all these people have been priority, but these people whatever they do culminate into the judicial system. Judicial staff judges and lawyers are not included in the priority list for the vaccine," the petition said.