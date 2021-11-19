YouTube
    'Prime Minister's decision, no comments': Nitish Kumar on farm law repeal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Nov 19: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had always spoken in support of the three contentious farm laws, was guarded in his response to the announcement of their withdrawal saying the decision was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and there cannot be any reaction to this.

    The PM has elaborated that the laws were for the benefit of the farmers but the Centre could convince a section of them, Kumar told reporters.

    “The central government got the farm laws cleared in Parliament. It was the decision of the PM. Now, he himself has announced that they will be repealed in the next session of Parliament. The decision is his, there cannot be any reaction to this,” the chief minister said.

    Kumar's party, the Janata Dal (United), is an ally of the BJP in Bihar and at the Centre.

    X