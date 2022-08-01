Price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cut by Rs 36 | Check revised rate

LPG prices hiked: 14 tips to save gas in your kitchen

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 01: Bringing a huge relief to the consumers, the national oil marketing companies (OMC) have reduced the cost of commercial 19-kilogram LPG cylinders by Rs 36 effective August 1, 2022.

With this latest reduction, the price of LPG cylinder in Delhi has become cheaper by Rs 36.

19 kg commercial LPG cylinders to cost Rs 198 lesser in Delhi

The price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will cost Rs 1,976, instead of Rs 2012.50.

In Kolkata, it has become Rs 2095.50 per cylinder. Earlier its price was Rs 2132 per cylinder.

In Mumbai, it has become Rs 1936.50 per cylinder, which was earlier Rs 1972.50 per cylinder.

And in Chennai, it has become Rs 2141 per cylinder. Earlier its price was Rs 2177.50 per cylinder.

However, there is no change in rates of domestic LPG cylinders.