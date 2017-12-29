Prez, PM condole loss of lives in Mumbai fire

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled loss of lives in a major fire that broke out at a building in the Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai's Lower Parel late on Thursday night. 15 people were killed and around a dozen sustained injuries in the fire.

Fire-fighters took more than three hours to douse the huge flames that leapt up in central Mumbai's nightlife hub. The fire is suspected to have started a little after 12.30 am and spread quickly. The injured were taken to the KEM, and Sion hospitals, the official from the BMC disaster management unit said.

President Ram Nath Kovind "Disturbing news about the fire in #Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops," tweeted President Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly," PMO Twitter handle quoted the PM Modi. Terrace of the building where fire broke out The majority of those killed were women attending a birthday party at a rooftop restaurant, police said. The 28-year-old woman celebrating her birthday was among those who died, said an NDTV report. (Image credit - ANI/Twitter) Fire in Mumbai Several news channels also operate from the compound and had to shut down broadcast, reportedly due to damage to their equipment. (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

