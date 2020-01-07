Prez Kovind rescues couple who were given 48 hours to change wedding venue

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 07: The arrival of President Ramnath Kovind at Kochi gave a little stress to the couple's wedding plan, but the President's amicable gesture ended it with a 'happily married ever after'.

Reportedly, a US resident Ashley Hall who came to India and planned the wedding at a five-star hotel in Kochi.

But, after reaching the hotel in Kochi, Hall was told that she needed to change the wedding venue for security arrangements as President Ramnath Kovind was scheduled to stay at the same hotel.

Hey @rashtrapatibhvn- anything you can do to help us with your security team so that we don’t have to move our wedding from the @Taj_Cochin in under 48 hours? https://t.co/0S5y9az9Hk — Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 5, 2020

Disappointed with the news of venue change the would-be bride took on to Twitter and asked the Rashtrapati Bhavan for help. The Rashtrapati Bhavan intervened the matter and saved the couple's wedding.

On Tuesday the couple's wedding was scheduled at Taj Vivanta Hotel in Kochi. Besides this, the President's stay at the same hotel was also arranged.

We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 5, 2020

JNU violence: No arrests yet, FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh | OneIndia News

Earlier, following the strict security protocol security officials advised the wedding party to shift their venue to avoid inconvenience.

On January 5, the bride tried and tweeted to the President's office hoping for some assistance. Later, the President conveyed his wishes to the couple in a tweet.

President Kovind's tweet read- "We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion".