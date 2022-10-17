Delhi excise policy scam: Pressured to leave AAP, offered CM post, says Sisodia; CBI refutes allegation

New Delhi, Oct 17: After his questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi excise scam case, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he was pressured to leave Aam Aadmi Party and was offered Delhi CM's post.

Sisodia was quizzed by the CBI for over nine hours in connection with the case.

While addressing the media, Sisodia said,''BJP says there is a Rs 10,00 crore excise scam. I found at CBI office that there is no scam and the case is fake. The fake case against me is a conspiracy to make BJP's 'Operation Lotus' a success in Delhi.''

He alleged that he was pressurised to quit AAP. "Pressure was put on me to quit AAP. I was offered Delhi CM's post or face jail term," he said.

The CBI later refuted the Delhi deputy chief minister's allegations and said he was questioned in a professional and legal manner.

In a statement, the CBI said that Sisodia was examined strictly on the allegations in the FIR and the evidence collected so far during the course of investigation.

"His statement will be verified in due course and further action taken as per requirements of investigation," the agency said. The CBI said some sections of the media have aired a video in which, after leaving the CBI office, Sisodia has stated on camera that during his questioning, he was threatened to leave his political party and similar such insinuations.

"The CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that examination of Sisodia was carried out in a professional and legal manner strictly as per the allegations against him in the FIR. The investigation of the case will continue as per the law," it said.

Sisodia was questioned on Monday for over nine hours at the CBI headquarters in connection with Delhi Excise policy scam case.