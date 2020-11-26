Press Council tells media to publish foreign content after due verification or face consequences

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Press Council of India has advised the Indian media to publish content from foreign publications only after due verification. The council also warned that the media group will be held responsible for the reportage irrespective of where the article has been sourced from.

The Press Council said that it was of the view of unregulated circulation of foreign content is not desirable. "Hence, it advises the media to publish foreign extracts in Indian newspapers with due verification as reporter, publisher and editor of such newspaper shall be responsible for the contents irrespective of the source from which it is received," the Press Council advisory said.