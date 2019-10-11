President's Rule should be imposed in Bengal: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Oct 11: West Bengal State Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said the President's Rule should be imposed in West Bengal if the situation warrants so but he questioned the BJP leaders' seriousness in this regard.

"The state BJP leaders are pleading for imposing the President's Rule in West Bengal. If the situation warrants so, then certainly the President's Rule should be imposed there.

But our question is if the BJP leaders are as serious about the issue as they appear to be from outside," Chowdhury said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday came down heavily on West Bengal Mamata Banerjee for the gruesome triple murder in Murshidabad district and asked the Centre to consider whether the time has come to impose the President's Rule in the state or not.

Bandhu Prakash Pal, the 35-year-old teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were found lying in pools of blood in their house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad district on Tuesday when Durga Puja festivities were on.

The West Bengal, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that their party has sought time from Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise them about the "complete breakdown" of the law and order situation in Bengal.

The RSS leader said the people of West Bengal will give a befitting reply to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the coming Assembly elections.

An RSS worker, his wife, and a child were found dead at their residence on Wednesday. According to RSS's West Bengal secretary Jishnu Basu, the worker was associated with the 'weekly meeting' of the organization.