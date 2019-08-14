  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    President's address Live: Kovind's speech to begin at 7 pm

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 14: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day at 7 pm today.

    President's address assumes significance in the wake of Centre scrapping Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. President may speak on situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and relations with Pakistan which deteriorated after Article 370 was revoked.

    President Ram Nath Kovind
    President Ram Nath Kovind

    Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his sixth straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

    Follow Live updates from President's speech here:

    Newest First Oldest First
    6:21 PM, 14 Aug
    PIB tweet:
    6:19 PM, 14 Aug
    President Independence Day eve address will be broadcast on All India Radio and national broadcaster Doordarshan. The address will be aired in both, Hindi and English.
    6:18 PM, 14 Aug
    Broadcast of the President's address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. All India Radio will broadcast regional language versions from 8 pm onwards on its respective regional networks.

    More RAM NATH KOVIND News

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind president independence day

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue