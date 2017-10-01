President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate Shirdi International airport today

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the newly-built Shirdi international airport and flag-off a flight from Shirdi to Mumbai in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Sunday. The opening ceremony will take place at 10 am in the presence of top dignitaries including Governor C. V. Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other top Central and state government officials.

Developed by Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) the airport will have daytime operations with night operations too beginning in subsequent months.

Travel time between Mumbai and Shirdi is expected to be cut to 45 minutes. Currently, it takes approximately nine hours by train and ten hours by road for a distance of about 240 kilometers.

The runway at the airport is reportedly long enough to allow for Airbus A-320 and Boeing 737 aircrafts.

OneIndia News