President Ram Nath Kovind extends Chhath Puja greetings to citizens

    New Delhi, Nov 9: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Chhath Puja, and said the festival is a unique expression of relations we share with sun god and the nature. Chhath Puja is one of the oldest festivals to be celebrated in the country, he said.

    Ram Nath Kovind

    "Its significance lies in offering 'Arghya' to the setting sun. Devotees, after observing rigorous fast during the day, take holy bath in the waters of rivers and ponds in culmination of the festival," Kovind said.

    This festival is a unique expression of relations we share with the Sun god and nature, he added.

    "May this festival strengthen our eternal relationship with nature that help us to protect our environment," the President said, and extended warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad on Chhath Puja.

    X