Quit India Movement: Who gave the slogan 'Do or Die'

President Kovind tributes to Mahatma on his 73rd death anniversary

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 30: President Ramnath Kovid on Saturday has paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day on Twitter on the occasion of 73rd death anniversary of Gandhi.

Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas is observed on January 30 every year in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love," tweeted President Kovind.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Nation was assassinated at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House during his evening prayers.

Gandhiji or Bapu was a freedom fighter who sacrificed his life for the welfare and growth of India.

Every year on January 30, the president, the vice president, the prime minister and the Defense Minister get together at the Rajghat to pay tribute to the martyrs.