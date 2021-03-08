YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    President Kovind to lay foundation stone for fort renovation in MP

    By
    |

    Jabalpur, Mar 08: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday left from here for Damoh district where he will lay the foundation stone for renovation work of the Singourgarh Fort and participate ina 'Janjatiya Sammelan', an official said.

    President Kovind to lay foundation stone for fort renovation in MP

    Kovind, who arrived here on Saturday for a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, left for Jalhari village in Damoh around 9.30 am on Sunday in a helicopter from the Dumna Airport here.

    He was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, the official said.

    The Singourgarh Fort in Damoh is associated with the erstwhile Gondwana kingdom's Rani Durgavati, he said.

    Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik says he has sought BJP ticket to contest Belagavi LS seat

    The Union Tourism Ministry has allotted Rs 26 crore for the renovation work in and around the Singourgarh Fort, the official said.

    During his visit, Kovind will also distribute the Rani Durgavati and Shankar Shah awards to meritorious students belonging to tribal community at the 'Janjatiya Sammelan' in Singrampur village of Damoh, the official said.

    The president will leave from Jalhari village around 2.40 pm and return to Jabalpur.

    He will later wrap up his visit to the state and leave for New Delhi around 3.30 pm, the official said.

    More RAM NATH KOVIND News

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Monday, March 8, 2021, 8:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X