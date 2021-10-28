YouTube
    President Kovind to launch housing schemes in Gujarat

    New Delhi, Oct 28: President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a three day visit to Gujarat starting today.

    President Kovind to launch housing schemes in Gujarat
    President Ram Nath Kovind

    The president will interact with judges of the Gujarat High Court over high tea at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar this evening. He would also inaugurate a housing scheme project for the economically weaker section of society in Bhavnagar district on October 29.

    He will then leave for Ahmedabad and then fly to Mahuva. He will be received by spiritual leader Morari Bapu. From there he will visit Shree Chitrakutdham, the ashram of Morari Babu at Talgajarda in the Bhavnagar district.

    The President is also expected to inaugurate over 1,000 affordable housing units for the economically weaker sections in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel. During the event, five families will receive the keys for their affordable housing units.

    X