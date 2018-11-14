  • search

President Kovind, PM Modi, Sonia pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 14: On the 129th birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UPA Chaiperson Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to India's first prime minister.

    Jawaharlal Nehru

    Born on November 14, 1889, Pandit Nehru was among the central figures in Indian politics before and after independence. A close-aide of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle, Nehru was known as Chacha Nehru among children. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Children's Day across India.

    On August 15, 1947, he was sworn-in as the first prime minister of India when the nation gained independence from the British empire. Serving until his death till May 27, 1964, Nehru remains India's longest-serving prime minister.

    President Kovind recalls Nehru's contribution to freedom struggle

    President Kovind recalls Nehru's contribution to freedom struggle

    We recall his contribution to our freedom struggle and during his tenure as Prime Minister," he tweeted. "Remembering Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary," President Kovind tweeted.

    PM Modi pays tribute

    PM Modi recalled Pandit Nehru's contribution to India's freedom struggle and as the country's first prime minister. "Remembering our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

    Venkaiah Naidu calls Nehru legendary leader

    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu shared an old picture of Pandit Nehru, describing him as a legendary leader. "Tributes to the first Prime Minister of India and a visionary, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, today. The nation remembers the legendary leader and his invaluable contributions towards the building of modern India," Naidu tweeted.

    Congress leaders pay rich tributes

    Congress leaders pay rich tributes

    Tributes to the former Prime Minister on his death anniversary were also paid by President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President Hamid Ansari, former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress President Sonia Gandhi at Shantivan.

    On Tuesday, Sonia hit out at the ruling BJP for undermining the legacy of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru

    Hitting out at the ruling BJP for undermining the legacy of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, November 13, called upon people to fight to safeguard country's democracy.

    Read more about:

    jawaharlal nehru president kovind pm modi

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 10:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue