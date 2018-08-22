  • search

President Kovind, PM Modi greet country on Eid al-Adha

    New Delhi, Aug 22: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the country on Eid-al-Adha.

    File photo of PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind
    Greeting the people of the country, the president through his Twitter said, "Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters in India and abroad. On this special day of Eid-ul-Zuha, we celebrate the sacred spirit of sacrifice. Let us resolve to work together for unity and fraternity in our shared society."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the nation on Eid al-Adha.

    "Best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha. May this day deepen the spirit of compassion and brotherhood in our society," Prime Minister Modi wrote on his Twitter.

    Others, too, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Germany, Suresh Prabhu, Omar Abdullah, and Arun Jaitley greeted the people on occasion of Eid.

    The 'Festival of Sacrifice' or Eid al-Adha is the second of the two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year, the other being Eid al-Fitr.

    The festival marks the final day of Hajj, the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca.

    Eid al-Adha is one of the greatest celebrations of Islam. Muslims across the world take to the streets and gather at a place of worship, promoting brotherhood among different groups of society.

    People greet each other "Eid Mubarak" and exchange gifts and sweets.

