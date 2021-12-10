YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Dehradun Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    President Kovind arrives in Dehradun to participate in IMA event

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dehradun, Dec 10: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Friday to take part in an event of the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

    President Kovind arrives in Dehradun to participate in IMA event

    Kovind will review the passing out parade of the IMA and address the cadets on Saturday. On his arrival here, Kovind was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmeet Singh, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj and other senior officials.

    The governor presented a replica of the Kedarnath temple to the president as a memento at the Raj Bhavan here.

    More dehradun News  

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind dehradun

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X