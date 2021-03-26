President Ram Nath Kovind all set to go on 4-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands today

President Kovind admitted to hospital after chest discomfort

New Delhi, Mar 26: President of India Ram Nath Kovind visited the Army Hospital today (R&R) in New Delhi following chest discomfort this morning.

The President is undergoing routine check up and is under observation. The medical bulletin by the Army (R&R) hospital said that the condition of the President is stable.

PM @narendramodi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 26, 2021

