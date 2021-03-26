YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    President Kovind admitted to hospital after chest discomfort

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 26: President of India Ram Nath Kovind visited the Army Hospital today (R&R) in New Delhi following chest discomfort this morning.

    President Kovind admitted to hospital after chest discomfort

    The President is undergoing routine check up and is under observation. The medical bulletin by the Army (R&R) hospital said that the condition of the President is stable.

    "President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-ups and is under observation. His condition is stable," the bulletin also said.

    More RAM NATH KOVIND News

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X