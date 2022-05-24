President Elections 2024: BJP holds crucial meet

New Delhi, May 24: A crucial meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was held for four hours on the Rajya Sabha election and the presidential polls which is two months away.

The BJP led alliance and the Opposition parties will put up their own candidate for the elections to be held this year. The term of President Ramnath Kovind ends on July 25.

The Opposition's yet to announce a joint candidate for the post of President. There have been back to back meetings which have been led by Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The BJP has 48.9 per cent of the vote share of all the MLAs and MPs. The Opposition and other parties have 51.1 per cent. The BJP will need the vote of either the BJD or YSR Congress to elect its candidate.

The BJP has been working on consolidating its base. While Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav is in touch with Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader, Naveen Patnaik, the charge of speaking with Andhra Pradesh CM and YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy has been given to BJP MP, G V L Narasimha Rao.

