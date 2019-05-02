Prepone polling time due to Ramzan: SC asks EC to pass order

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 02: The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to take necessary actions on a petition that sought to prepone the polling time from 7 am to 5 am.

The petitioner sought that the timing be preponed as the rest of the phases in the Lok Sabha elections are coinciding with the month of Ramzan.

The court directed the Election Commission to consider the request made by the petitioner and also take necessary action in this regard. The court also directed the EC to pass appropriate orders in this regard.

India is voting in seven phases for the Lok Sabha elections. There are three phases that are remaining- May 6, 12 and 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23 2019.