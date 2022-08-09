Bihar crisis: How the numbers stack up in the assembly

'Prepare for coronation, lantern is returning', tweets Lalu Yadav's daughter

Patna, Aug 09: RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has tweeted a video song confirming the return of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

Rohini Acharya is the younger of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Yadav's two daughters. She has eight siblings- one older sister and seven brothers. A medico by training, she got married to Samaresh Singh, a US-based software engineer, in 2002.

Despite being based in Singapore currently, Acharya actively comments on political issues of India, especially Bihar.

In 2017, Nitish Kumar had walked out of the grand alliance coalition to stitch alliance with the BJP.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought an appointment with Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm, sources close to the development said, even as parallel meetings of the JD(U) that helms government and opposition RJD are on here amid speculations of a major political upheaval in the state.

The meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs is continuing at the chief minister's official residence, party sources said.

JD(U) sources said Kumar is unlikely to resign from the chief minister-ship and may simply seek to replace BJP ministers with those of other parties, which may support his party in continuing the government.

A parallel meeting of the RJD legislators convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow, a stone's throw from the CM's residence, is likely to endorse joining the JD(U)-led coalition.

Earlier, the Congress and Left parties handed over the lists of their legislators to Tejashwi Yadav.

Bihar has a 243-member assembly. Of the total MLAs, the BJP has 77 legislators while the JD(U) has 45 members. The RJD is the single-largest party with 127 MLAs.

The RJD had held a separate meeting earlier in the day of its legislators.

Bihar has been witnessing hectic parleys since Monday after senior leader RCP Singh quit the JD (U) over the weekend. This was followed by an announcement by the JD (U) that it would no longer have representation in the union council of ministers.