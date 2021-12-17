Pre-budget consultation: Sitharaman to meet trade, service sector experts

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 17: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will today meet experts from the trade and service sectors as part of the pre-budget consultations. The meeting that would be held in the virtual format would focus on the various aspects for the budget which will be presented by the Union Government on February 1 2022.

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will chair Pre-Budget consultations with stakeholders from various sectors in 2 sessions tomorrow, 17th December 2021, in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The meetings are being held virtually, the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

FM Smt. @nsitharaman

will be holding consultations with representatives of Services and Trade sector in forenoon; and with 2nd group of experts from Industry, Infrastructure & Climate Change in afternoon, the ministry also tweeted.

The budget is likely to be presented on February 1 during the first half of the Parliament's budget session. The budget session usually begins in the last week of January.

Before the budget is presented, the finance minister holds consultations with experts and different stakeholders. This is to understand their grievances and concerns as part of the pre-budget consultations.

Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 8:33 [IST]