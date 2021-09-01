Prashanth Kishore in or out? Join today's debate at 10:30 am with Dr Sandeep Shastri to know more

Prashant Kishor to join Congress? Sonia Gandhi to take final call amid dissent

Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 01: The buzz around Prashant Kishor joining the Congress is getting louder and Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi is set to take a final call on the induction of poll strategist in the grand old party.

Reportedly, some of the senior Congress leaders have raised objections over his inclusion in the party, while others have favoured it as they feel he will bring a lot to the table for the party.

A decision is pending at Gandhi's end. The group of 23 leaders, who had written to Gandhi last year seeking an overhaul of the organisation, are also learnt to have objected to his joining the Congress as the matter was discussed among them at a meeting.

Kishor had recently met Rahul Gandhi amid talk of his joining the Congress party and assuming a key role of election management. The matter is, however, pending as no final call has been taken.

Kishor had initially worked with the BJP in the run-up to 2014 Lok Sabha elections and thereafter joined the JD(U) and was the party's vice president. Kishore also worked with the Congress during the last assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. He also assisted the party in Punjab and was Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's adviser, a post he quit recently.

Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 23:19 [IST]