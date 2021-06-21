Prashant Kishor meets Sharad Pawar in Delhi, second meeting in 2 weeks

On May 2, hold me to my last tweet: Prashant Kishor on West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 21: Amid speculation of a third front to take on Modi-led NDA government, Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has reportedly met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar in Delhi.

Notably, this was the second such meeting in two weeks. The first meeting took place on June 12 at Pawar's Silver Oak residence in Mumbai. The meeting, which lasted around three hours, sparked speculation in political circles.

However, what transpired during the meeting could not be known.

Speculations were rife that political strategist Prashant Kishor is meeting NCP Chief to discuss the likely composition for the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and bringing non-NDA parties together to put up a united fight in 2024 to unseat the BJP.

Recently, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had remarked that talks for the formation of an alliance of opposition parties at the national level will start in a few days, and he has discussed the issue with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Prashant Kishor has been the 'Man of the match' for his role in winning for towering leaders across parties an election game. And West Bengal, Tamil Nadu was no different.

Kishor has loads of experience in successfully crafting election strategies, including Narendra Modi's first prime ministerial campaign in 2014 when he was the Gujarat chief minister.

He was instrumental in crafting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 2015 campaign and subsequently helped devise Congress's Captain Amarinder Singh's successful bid in Punjab.

The strategist also helped Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2019. He also advised Arvind Kejriwal during the 2020 Delhi assembly elections.