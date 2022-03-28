YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pramod Sawant sworn in as Goa CM for 2nd consecutive term

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Mar 28: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pramod Sawant on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second consecutive term at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee stadium. Vishwajeet Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Atanasio Monserrate and Govind Gaude were administered oath of office along with the CM by Governor PS Sreedharan.

    Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa CM

    The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and other Ministers. BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Ministers of several BJP-ruled states including Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand) and others also attended the ceremony.

    Pramod Sawant led the BJP to win 20 seats in the recently concluded elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly. The party enjoys the support of three Independents and two Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) legislators. This is the third consecutive government of the BJP in the coastal state.

    In 2012, Manohar Parrikar had taken oath as the CM at Campal ground in the state capital Panaji after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the House.

    Sawant (48) is an MLA from Sankhalim in North Goa. He was elected Speaker of the Legislative Assembly when the BJP formed its government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar in 2017.

    He was sworn-in as the chief minister for the first time in March 2019 after Parrikar's death.

    Sawant, an Ayurveda medical practitioner, was at the helm when the coastal state faced the COVID-19 pandemic along with other parts of the country.

    Dr. Pramod Sawant
    Know all about
    Dr. Pramod Sawant

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 goa election 2022 pramod sawant

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X