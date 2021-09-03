Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Dances at Daughter's Wedding [Watch Viral Video]

oi-Prakash KL

Hubballi, Sep 03: A video of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi dancing with his wife at his daughter Arpita's wedding has gone viral. The BJP leader grooved to a popular Kannada song at the marriage ceremony held at an upscale hotel in Hubballi.

In the video, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and his wife Jyothi Joshi are seen dancing for 'Yendendu Ninnanu Marethu Badukiralare'

from Sandalwood's late matinee idol Dr Rajkumar and Manjula's hit movie 'Eradu Kanasu'. It was apparently recorded by some guests and shared the clip on social media sites.

The marriage and the reception were graced by relatives, close friends of the family, industrialists, and political bigwigs. Union Ministers like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Seetharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goel, Dharmendra Pradhan, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, and BJP National President JP Nadda were some of the national leaders of the saffron party who graced the marriage celebration.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Ministers like BS Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, Karnataka Legislative Assembly speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel were among the state leaders who attended Arpita Joshi's wedding with KS Hrushikesh.

The elaborate wedding ceremony also had the presence of seers of various mutts, including Gurusidda Rajayogindra Mahaswamiji of Moorusavir Mutt, Kaginele Kanakaguru Peetha seer Niranjananandapuri and Siddalinga Mahaseer from Siddaganga Mutt.

Amit Shah in Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Karnataka to attend a slew of events. However, his programme in Davangere went for a change at the last minute owing to security reasons.

He inaugurated Gandhi Bhavan at Sriramnagar and police on public school virtually on GMIT campus. Addressing a gathering, the BJP's key strategist sent a message to the party cadre that the state BJP will face the next elections under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai, who replaced BS Yediyurappa in July.

"If a period of development has started in Karnataka then it is under the BJP and Yediyurappaji... I am fully confident that under Bommai's leadership, Karnataka will get a BJP government with a full mandate in the next polls," The Indian Express quotes Union Home Minister as saying.

He also shared good words about the new Chief Minister for doing away with the VVIP culture.