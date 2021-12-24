Postpone UP elections, campaign through Doordarshan, newspapers: Allahabad HC

New Delhi, Dec 24: The Allahabad High Court has requested the Election Commission to postpone the Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 by month or two. The observations were made in the wake of the rising number of Omicron cases in the country.

The court also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban election related gatherings in the state.

The observations were made while hearing an unconnected bail petition.

"If rallies are not stopped, results will be worse than the second wave. Jaan hai toh Jahaan hai, Justice Shekhar Yadav said. The observations were made after pointing out that the court was regularly crowded as scores of cases were listed daily and social distancing was not being followed.

"There's a possibility of the third wave of Covid as the cases of the new variant Omicron are rising," the judge said. He also quoted news reports about the number of cases and said that many countries have enforced a lockdown.

"Gram Panchayat elections and the Bengal assembly elections infected a lot of people, which caused many deaths as well," he said and added that political parties are organising rallies and gatherings in UP for the upcoming election. Following COVID-19 protocols at such events are impossible the judge also said.

The judge then requested the EC to prohibit rallies and gatherings of any kind for the assembly elections. He also asked the EC to direct political parties to campaign through Doordarshan and newspapers and not through physical events. While invoking Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, the judge said that all have a right to life.

