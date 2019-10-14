  • search
    Postpaid mobile services back in Jammu and Kashmir

    New Delhi, Oct 14: All postpaid mobile services have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir from today 12 noon, the administration has said. The mobile services are being restored after a period of 70 days.

    While mobile services have been restored, a source added that there is no decision taken to start internet services as yet. We would analyse the situation further before restoring internet services.

    Postpaid mobile services back in Jammu and Kashmir
    Representational Image

    Currently, it is not advisable, the Home Ministry official also added.

    Strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway re-opens for traffic

    The Internet has remained suspended in J&K from August 4 onwards, a day before the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. In August, it was decided to ease out further curbs and restore landline telephone services in most places across the Valley.

    Landline telephone services have been restored in most areas across the length and breadth of the Valley, the officials had said. Restrictions have been lifted from most areas of the Kashmir valley, but the deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

