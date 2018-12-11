Home News India Posters welcoming Kamal Nath-led government surface in MP before counting even begins

Bhopal, Dec 11: Even before counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh began, some workers of the grand old party have put up billboards welcoming the formation of Congress government under the leadership of MPCC president Kamal Nath.

The Congress has not announced Chief Ministerial candidate and the reports claim that there is a tussule of sorts between Kamal Nath and Jyothiraditya Scindia as to who would become the CM if party wins.

The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections are set to be held today (December 11).

This comes after two days after Madhya Pradesh BJP workers congrtatulated Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is seeking a fourth term as CM, for winning the elections.

['Commission Nath', BJP gives new name to Kamal Nath]

Chouhan has reportedly laughed-off at the Kamal Nath poster and exuded confidence that BJP would win.

Several exit polls are favouring the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh. Today's Chanakya predicted 103 seats for BJP and projected Congress to bag 125 seats. Madhya Pradesh assembly has 230 seats and the majority mark needed to form the government is 115. Among other exit polls which see Congress sailings past the half-way mark are ABP-CSDS, News24-PACE, C-Voter. On the other hand none of the exit polls barring Times Now-CNX show BJP emerging as the single largest party in the state.