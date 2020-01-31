Postcard News co-founder heckled at Mangaluru Airport

  • search
    Mangaluru, Jan 31: The co-founder of website 'Postcard News', Mahesh Vikram Hegde, on Friday was allegedly heckled by Congress functionary and social activist Kavitha Reddy and two other women at Mangaluru International Airport, he was asked to sing 'Vande Mataram' to prove his patriotism.

    Reportedly, this incident comes days after editor-in-chief and co-founder of Republic TV Arnab Goswami was heckled by comedian Kunal Kamra on a flight.

    The 'Postcard News' co-founder was spotted by Reddy at the airport where he was waiting to board a plane to Bengaluru.

    In a video later posted on Twitter, which has gone viral, the three women of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) campaign was seen heckling Hegde.

    According to the police, two other women have been identified as activists Najma Nazeer and Amulya Leona.

    They were seen coercing Hegde to sing 'Vande Mataram' and prove his patriotism.

    In the video one of the women is heard calling him a member of the 'nationalist gang.'

    Reddy is seen asking Hegde whether he knew the time when Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.

    In another video being circulated, the women are heard telling the journalist that he is getting an opportunity to become a 'hero' from 'zero' if he sings 'Vande Mataram.'

    Hegde, however, maintains his composure. Hegde was arrested last year on the charge of posting "fake news" aimed at creating communal conflict.

    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 20:43 [IST]
