Postal ballots: Close fights in UP, Punjab

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 10: The early leads are out and the counting of the postal ballots have begun. It is too early to suggest what the numbers are going to look like at least for another two hours.

As per the postal ballot, the BJP and SP are ahead with the former in the lead. In Punjab the battle between the AAP and Congress looks close as of now. In Goa, the lead as per the current trend suggests that two independent candidates are in the lead.

In Uttarakhand the BJP and Congress are in a close battle while the numbers for Manipur are yet to come out. In Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is leading in both the seats.

Polling for the five states was held in 7 phases. The elections were a hard fought battle and all eyes are on UP where the BJP is looking for a second term. In Punjab all exit polls have said that the AAP would put up a good show.

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 8:28 [IST]