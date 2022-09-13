Post floods, minister warns Noida Twin Towers like crackdown on illegal structures in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Anti-encroachment drive begins, CM says there will be "no partisanship"

Bengaluru, Sep 13: Days after the rain-triggered floods exposed the mess caused by illegal construction in the city of Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister R Ashok on Tuesday warned that illegal constructions will be "razed like the Noida Twin Towers" in the city.

"By next monsoon, we will raze all pending illegal constructions on lines of the Noida Twin Towers demolition recently," the minister said referring to Rajakaluve encroachment.

Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida, taller than Delhi's Qutub Minar, were demolished in a controlled explosion last month.

He further said that action will be taken against officials and builders. "Discussion regarding Bengaluru floods happened in the Assembly," R Ashoka added.

His statement comes a day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there was no question of any disparity in the removal of encroachments on rajakaluve in Bengaluru city.

"I have given a clear direction to the officials to remove the encroachment whoever has built structures on the storm water drains and interrupted the flow of rainwater. This I have made very clear on day one," Bommai told reporters.

"There is no question of any partisanship on the issue," Bommai added.

When asked if big companies were found to be encroaching the storm water drains, Bommai said: "Whoever they are, we will not spare them. Everybody suffered during floods, be it IT-BT people or the common people." Houses in low-lying areas too have faced problems, Bommai said, adding that the work on removal of all encroachments will be completed.

The Chief Minister insisted that there was a need to clear encroachment. The drive which has started will not stop, he added.

On Monday, The Bengaluru civic body on Monday began a demolition drive at eight places, which were allegedly causing flooding in and around Bellandur in Mahadevapura zone.

The BBMP identified at least 10 places in the Mahadevapura zone, which were choking the flow of rainwater, including a building, playground and garden of a prominent private school which encroached stormwater drain.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 14:11 [IST]