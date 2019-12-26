  • search
    Portals closed ahead of Solar eclipse in Birla Mandir, Tirupati temple

    New Delhi, Dec 26: Ahead of the solar eclipse portals of Birla Mandir (Temple) are closed, on Thursday in Delhi. The eclipse will be witnessed in several parts of the country today. The Astronomical Society of India said that the eclipse would be visible in a Ring of Fire in some parts of southern India, while it would be partial in the rest of India.

    The solar eclipse taking place between 8.06am to 11.13am today. And around 9.25am, the Sun will appear like a ring. This is an annular solar eclipse and the last one for the decade. It is also the third and the final solar eclipse of 2019.

    Many temples across the country to remain closed ahead of the eclipse. In Madurai district temples will remain closed. The famous Tirupati temple in Tirumala and Chennai will also remain shut and no prayers will be offered to God till 12pm today.

    Solar Eclipse today: Time and place to watch

    However, as per TOI report, the Temples under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department (HR&CE) authorities in Chennai has stated that all the places of worship under it will remain open during the solar eclipse.

    The solar eclipse will be most clearly witnessed in Mangaluru, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Kozhikode and Trichy.

