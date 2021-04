Tika Utsav: Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh administered more than one crore vaccinations

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Apr 16: Popular Tamil actor Vivekh was hospitalised here on Friday, film industry sources said.

The comedian, who had taken the COVID vaccine on Thursday, "fainted" and was rushed to a private hospital, the sources said without elaborating.

Vivekh, a Padma Shree recipient, has acted with top Tamil heroes including Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar.