Popular Kannada RJ Rachana dies of cardiac arrest

Bengaluru, Feb 22: Popular RJ Rachana from Bengaluru died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest, as per Kannada media. She was aged 39.

Rachana complained of chest pain at her flat in JP Nagar and she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, Kannada TV channels said.

RJ Rachana was a popular radio jockey who had become a household name among Bengalureans in the last decade. She had earned a huge fan following with her oratory skills with her unique sense of humour.

However, Rachana had stayed away from the limelight in the last couple of years and virtually goodbye to her profession as she was battling depression.

Reports say that her body will be taken to her parent's residence in Chamrajpete.

