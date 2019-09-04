Political vendetta stronger than law: DK Shivakumar slams govt in Twitter video

By PTI

Bengaluru, Sep 04: Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who is under Enforcement Directorate's custody, on Wednesday said that "political vendetta" has become stronger than the law in this country.

In a video posted from his Twitter handle, Shivakumar is seen sitting on a chair with policemen standing around him.

"Political vendetta has become stronger than the law in this country," he is heard saying in the video.

Political Vendetta has become more stronger than the law in this country pic.twitter.com/Ylo7QhBkKn — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 4, 2019

Earlier, a Delhi court remanded Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case, in ED's custody till September 13.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the ED sought 14-day custodial interrogation of Shivakumar, arrested on Tuesday night, claiming that he was evasive and non-cooperative in the probe and there was "phenomenal growth" in his income while he was in important position.