YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Solar Eclipse
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Political contributions: BJP received Rs 785 crore

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 11: The BJP received over Rs 785 crore in contributions from corporates, electoral trusts and individuals between 2019 and 2020. The data was made available in the latest contribution report submitted by the party to the Election Commission on Friday.

    Political contributions: BJP received Rs 785 crore

    Among the corporates who contributed are ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, Rare Enterprises, Ambuja Cement, Lodha Developers and Motilal Oswal. New Democratic Electoral Trust, Prudent Electoral Trust, Jankalyan Electoral Trust and Triumph Electoral Trust were among the electoral trusts who contributed to the BJP.

    SC allows fresh electoral bonds to be issued from April 1SC allows fresh electoral bonds to be issued from April 1

    BJP leaders, Piyush Goyal, Kirron Kher, Raman Singh and Pema Khandu also contributed to the party's fund.

    The Congress received Rs 139 crore between the same time, while the CPI was at the lowest with Rs 1.3 crore. The Trinamool Congress received Rs 8 crore. The CPI(M) received 19.7 crore. The list does not include donations below Rs 20,000.

    More BJP News  

    Read more about:

    bjp electoral reforms politics

    Story first published: Friday, June 11, 2021, 8:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X