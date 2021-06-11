Political contributions: BJP received Rs 785 crore

Generation shift to generation shifting: Why is the young brigade discontent with Congress

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 11: The BJP received over Rs 785 crore in contributions from corporates, electoral trusts and individuals between 2019 and 2020. The data was made available in the latest contribution report submitted by the party to the Election Commission on Friday.

Among the corporates who contributed are ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, Rare Enterprises, Ambuja Cement, Lodha Developers and Motilal Oswal. New Democratic Electoral Trust, Prudent Electoral Trust, Jankalyan Electoral Trust and Triumph Electoral Trust were among the electoral trusts who contributed to the BJP.

BJP leaders, Piyush Goyal, Kirron Kher, Raman Singh and Pema Khandu also contributed to the party's fund.

The Congress received Rs 139 crore between the same time, while the CPI was at the lowest with Rs 1.3 crore. The Trinamool Congress received Rs 8 crore. The CPI(M) received 19.7 crore. The list does not include donations below Rs 20,000.

Story first published: Friday, June 11, 2021, 8:28 [IST]