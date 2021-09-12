Policeman killed as terrorists open fire at police party in Srinagar

Taliban’s win a victory for Islam would be JeM, LeT’s tagline to recruit in J&K

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Sep 12: A police inspector was martyred when terrorists attacked a police party in the Khanyar area of Old Srinagar city on Sunday.

"At about 1:35 pm, terrorists fired upon a police naka party at Khanyar resulting in injuries to PSI (probationary sub-inspector) Arshid Ahmad of PS Khanyar," PTI quoted an official as saying.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.

"We have lost a brave young officer. He was learning the nuances of policing. It's a very tragic loss for us and his family. We express our deepest condolences. Perpetrators involved in this case have been identified and they will be brought to justice," said Dilbag Singh, J&K DGP.

Later in the day, Police, CRPF officers took part in a wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar to pay tribute to the brave police officer Arshid Ashraf.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Police, CRPF officers take part in a wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar to pay tribute to police officer Arshid Ashraf, who was killed during a terrorist attack on a police party at Khanyar in Old Srinagar city earlier today. pic.twitter.com/q4N2kNuHMH — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

Story first published: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 18:22 [IST]