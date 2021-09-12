YouTube
    Policeman killed as terrorists open fire at police party in Srinagar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, Sep 12: A police inspector was martyred when terrorists attacked a police party in the Khanyar area of Old Srinagar city on Sunday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "At about 1:35 pm, terrorists fired upon a police naka party at Khanyar resulting in injuries to PSI (probationary sub-inspector) Arshid Ahmad of PS Khanyar," PTI quoted an official as saying.

    The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.

    "We have lost a brave young officer. He was learning the nuances of policing. It's a very tragic loss for us and his family. We express our deepest condolences. Perpetrators involved in this case have been identified and they will be brought to justice," said Dilbag Singh, J&K DGP.

    Later in the day, Police, CRPF officers took part in a wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar to pay tribute to the brave police officer Arshid Ashraf.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 18:22 [IST]
    X