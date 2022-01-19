Police register accidental death report in Mumbai dockyard explosion incident

YouTube
    Mumbai, Jan 19: The Colaba Police Station had registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter where three Navy personnel were killed and 11 injured in an explosion on-board the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ranvir at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai.

    Mumbai Police said the investigation is underway.

    The incident took place at 4.30 pm, they added.

    "In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment on-board INS Ranvir," the statement by the Indian Navy said. The ship's crew responded immediately and brought the situation under control quickly, it added.

    "Three sailors have been killed and 11 injured due to the incident. The names (of the victims) will be made public after informing the families about the incident," a senior official told PTI.

    As per the Navy's statement, no major "material damage" was reported. INS Ranvir is a destroyer ship.

    "It was on cross-coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to the base port shortly," the Navy said.

    A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident, the statement added.

    In August 2013, explosions on-board INS Sindhurakshak had claimed the lives of 18 sailors and caused the submarine to sink in the Mumbai harbour.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:59 [IST]
