PoJK refugees urge J&K administration for identification cards, rehabilitation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 30: The refugees from Pakistan occupied Kashmir have urged the Union Territory Administration to grant them identification cards.

They have further urged the administration to address the issues of the displaced population that is living in Jammu and Kashmir. A rally was held to this effect under the banner of the PoJK Displaced People Front.

President of the Front, Captain Yudhvir Singh said the refugees who got uprooted from Deva Watala, Bhimber, Kotli, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Nowshera, Poonch and Bagh should not be forgotten.

He also demanded that the landless families of PoK should be allotted land. We had lost all hopes in the erstwhile J&K state, which had been discriminating against the refugees.

After NIA raids, Davinder Singh shifted to Jammu

However today we are hopeful that these issues would be resolved, Singh also said whale demanding the constitution of a development board.

He further added that for the past 70 years, thousands of people who survived the carnage in the areas of Jammu and Kashmir occupied by Pakistan in 1947 have been denied of relief by the NC, PDP and Congress which had ruled the erstwhile state.