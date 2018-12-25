PNB Scam: Can’t fly 41 hours to reach India, says Mehul Choksi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Dec 25: Mehul Choksi, an accused in the PNB scam has told a court here he cannot return to India as he would not be able to endure a 41 hour flight. While citing various issues such as health, Choksi also blamed the Enforcement Directorate for going slow on the probe. The probe is on at tortoise speed, he said.

If this is the speed at which the probe is being carried out, then the trial would take years to complete, Choksi also said. He further said that the ED had undervalued deliberately the properties attached in a bid to attach more properties. The properties include those valued in the range of Rs 89 crore to Rs 537 crore.

The reply was submitted before the special judge after the ED had moved a plea to declare Choksi as an economic offender. The ED also sought to confiscate his properties under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

Choksi in his plea sought for the dismissal of the plea by the ED and asp added that he was in touch with the officials of the PNB to settle the dues. This correspondence between me and the bank has not been placed on record before the court deliberately by the ED, he also contended.