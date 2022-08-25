GDP rises to 7.2 per cent, growth would pick up more, says Debroy

“It has been the best job I ever had”, says Arvind Subramanian, calls Jaitley “best boss ever”

PM's Economic Advisory Council to release roadmap for India@100

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 25: The Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister (EAC-PM) will release the Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100 on August 30. It is a blueprint for the country's journey towards its centennial year.

The roadmap stands to inform and guide the way for India to become a higher-income country by 2047. It proposes policy goals, principles and approaches to further drive India's economy in the direction of sustainability and resilience, embedded in social progress and shared prosperity.

The roadmap presents an integrated agenda of prioritised initiatives based on a thorough examination of India's present economic state and competitive advantages. Building on the many reforms your government has enacted over recent years, it addresses both what actions India needs to prioritize now and how it needs to organise itself to deliver these actions effectively.

The document also asserts that the competitiveness approach should serve as the cornerstone of India's economic and social policy to drive India's growth further and sustain it over the long term.

PM Modi on two-day visit to Gujarat from Aug 27

The Competitiveness Roadmap is a collaborative endeavour between EAC-PM, The Institute for Competitiveness headed by Dr Amit Kapoor, and Professor Michael E Porter and Dr Christian Ketels from Harvard Business School, the EAC said in a release.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 18:10 [IST]