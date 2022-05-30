What PM Modi said in 89th Episode of Mann Ki Baat? Here is his Full Speech

PM Modi releases benefits under PM Cares for children who lost parents to Covid-19

ModiSarkar@8: How PM Modi-led government ensured ease of living of every citizens

Last 8 years have been devoted to the poor: PM Modi

PM to visit Shimla on May 31, will participate in ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’

Why 8 years of 'Modi Sarkar' has been transformational in many ways

PM to interact with beneficiaries of welfare schemes in MP

India

oi-PTI

New Delhi, May 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact virtually with some of the beneficiaries of different welfare schemes in Madhya Pradesh.

These schemes include the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (urban and rural), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, Poshan Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, Amrit Yojna, among others, an official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also interact with the beneficiaries of these schemes, he added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 15:38 [IST]