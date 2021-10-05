YouTube
    PM to interact with beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme in MP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme in Madhya Pradesh on 6th October at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also distribute e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the scheme on the occasion.

    PM to interact with beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme in MP
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister will also be present during the event.

    About SVAMITVA Scheme:

    SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural inhabited areas. The scheme will pave the way for using property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, like in urban areas. It aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone-technology. The scheme has also provided a boost to the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the country.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 15:09 [IST]
    X