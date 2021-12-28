PM to inaugurate Kanpur Metro, address students at IIT

New Delhi, Dec 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro rail project in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He also attend the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The PM will also undertake a ride from the IIT Metro station to Geeta Nagar after the inauguration. The entire length of the Kanpur Metro rail project is 32 kilometres and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore.

After the convocation ceremony the IIT Kanpur students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.

The blockchain based digital degrees which will be inaugurated by the PM can be verified globally and arre unforgeable. The PM is also scheduled to inaugurate a 356 kilometre long Bina-Panki multi product pipeline project. The project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonne per annum, a statement from the PMO read.

This would help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery the PMO also said.

Uttar Pradesh goes to polls next year. The BJP would be looking to retain power in the all important state, which it handsomely bagged in the previous elections. While there was talk that the elections may be postponed due to the situation arising out of Omicron, reports say that the polls may be held as per schedule after all.

