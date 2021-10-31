PM to hold review meeting with districts having low vaccination coverage on 3rd November

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 31: Immediately after returning to the country after attending the G20 Summit and COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with districts having low vaccination coverage, on 3rd November at 12 noon via video conferencing.

The meeting will include districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of Covid vaccine.

Prime Minister will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage. Chief Ministers of these States will also be present on the occasion.

Story first published: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 13:59 [IST]