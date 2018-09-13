  • search

PM to Address Dawoodi Bohra community at Indore on September 14

    New Delhi, Sep 13: In the election bound Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend Ashara Mubaraka - Commemoration of the Martyrdom of Imam Husain which is being organized by the Dawoodi Bohra community at Indore on September 14, 2018. This is one of the most important occasion for the community, Dawoodi Bohra Muslims have huge presence in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and have been supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Sources said that the PM will address the gathering of Dawoodi Bohra Muslims in the state. Besides the speech of the Prime minister, the event will include speeches by spiritual head of the Dawoodi Bohra community Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

    The BJP has been getting support from a section of Dawoodi Bohra, who are part of Shia community. These rallies of very important for the Bharatiya Janata Party when Assembly elections are likely to be announced any moment.

    Dawoodi Bohra community is confined to Indian suncontinent, Yemen and in some parts of Africa. A significant numbers lives in Europe, North America, South East Asia and Australia as well. The worldwide population of the community is around 10 lakh.

    They are conservative in matters of prayer, dress, physical appearance and avoidance of financial interest but they are progressive and adoptive of modern culture and something that is not specifically forbidden. The community doesn't hesitate sending their children to foreign countries for higher education including Britain and the United States. They exhibit greater gender equality than most of communities of the subcontinent.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 15:22 [IST]
